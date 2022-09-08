I came into the music industry from UK prison – Burna Boy spills

Popular Afrobeats singer, Burna Boy has talked about some of the risks and sacrifices he undertook before becoming well-known.

On Wednesday, he used his Twitter account to engage in a verbal altercation with Wizkid FC while posting some nostalgic messages.

Burna stated that he is content to be doing what he loves, which is making music, and that he doesn’t care about being the biggest Nigerian singer.

The Odogwu singer claims he had no idea he would live this long and that if people only understood half of the successful things he has accomplished, they would be happier for him.

Burna Boy revealed that he left the UK’s Chelmsford prison and immediately entered the Nigerian entertainment industry.

He wrote:

“Nigeria real doesn’t know me. I Don’t care to be the BIGGEST Nigerian artist, I’m just happy I can do what I love and Take care of my people from it. If you knew just Half the shit I used to do for money risking my freedom Daily you would be Way Happier for me.

I came into the Music industry straight from CHELMSFORD HMP. I had no idea I would even live this long. So when people talk about me now it’s all just funny. Of course I would perform with my injured Leg or even NO Legs or no arms.”

