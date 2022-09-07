TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“I can impregnate a woman” – Lady with two different organs says she is searching for love (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has stirred the hornets’ nest on social media as she boldly opened up that she has both male and female reproductive organs.

She made this known in a TikTok video that has amassed over 1 million views, stressing unapologetically that she was born that way.

According to her:

“I get gbola. I get toto. I no offend anybody. Na so God take create me.”

While sharing information about her personal life, she expressed that she’s interested in having a relationship like every other human being.

She however warned potential suitors that she doesn’t menstruate, while adding that she’s virile as a man when it comes to impregnating a woman.

The lady claimed, in one of her numerous TikTok videos, that she’s a mother of one having impregnated a lady.

Her words:

“I no dey menstruate. I get one baby daughter. So if you like me, I dey available for you.”

Watch the video below:

@queenofpeople5

I no offend anybody #fypシ゚viral

♬ original sound – Queenie

