I can’t be Hermes’ third girlfriend – Allysyn insists

Recently evicted big brother housemate Allysyn Audi, has said that she won’t be continuing her relationship with fellow housemate, Hermes.

She stated that dating Hermes would make her his third girlfriend which isn’t right to her. She added that she really wants to focus on herself.

In her words:

“Knowing Hermes had two girlfriends, I respected his dynamic (circumstance) while in the house. However, upon coming out of the house now, I know that I don’t want to be a part of that dynamic (situation) but I have a genuine connection with him. I want to focus on myself.

Hermes has a beautiful, intense and dramatic personality. I always go for people that are very different. He even physically stands out with his tattoos and piercings. We are both creative people. He is very talented and I know we are going to be great friends for a very long time.”