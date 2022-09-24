TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian man reveals he has only two years left to spend N8…

Lady shares her heartbreaking experience after getting r*ped at…

52-years-old woman welcomes triplets after 18 years of waiting

I can’t be Hermes’ third girlfriend – Allysyn insists

Entertainment
By Shalom

Recently evicted big brother housemate Allysyn Audi, has said that she won’t be continuing her relationship with fellow housemate, Hermes.

She stated that dating Hermes would make her his third girlfriend which isn’t right to her. She added that she really wants to focus on herself.

READ ALSO

“Her mother doesn’t want us to talk”…

“My father is late” – Young bricklayer…

In her words:
“Knowing Hermes had two girlfriends, I respected his dynamic (circumstance) while in the house. However, upon coming out of the house now, I know that I don’t want to be a part of that dynamic (situation) but I have a genuine connection with him. I want to focus on myself.
Hermes has a beautiful, intense and dramatic personality. I always go for people that are very different. He even physically stands out with his tattoos and piercings. We are both creative people. He is very talented and I know we are going to be great friends for a very long time.”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian man reveals he has only two years left to spend N8 billion

Lady shares her heartbreaking experience after getting r*ped at 15

52-years-old woman welcomes triplets after 18 years of waiting

“I’ll finish you tonight” – Bride vows after groom gifted her visa on wedding…

We let our emotions get the best of us – Twinzlove apologizes to their…

Lady breaks down in tears as her only daughter travels abroad to live with dad…

I’m walking round Dubai airport and nobody has begged me – Sabinus shades…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Her mother doesn’t want us to talk” – Man sneaks to…

Gateman crashes madam’s car while learning how to drive in her absence (Video)

I can’t be Hermes’ third girlfriend – Allysyn insists

“I can’t do this anymore, it’s over” – Bella tells…

Watch hilarious moment Portable offered N1000 note to oyinbo beggar

“Osuofia in London part 2” – Video of Sabinus in London stirs…

“Polygamy is a life choice and no one should be compelled to accept…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More