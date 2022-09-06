TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Nobody wanted to carry my son when I gave birth to him” — Mom…

Nigerian lady stops dad who abandoned her for 27 years from…

“Father’s carbon copy” – Reactions as Ned…

“I can’t imagine my life here without you” – Bella tells Sheggz (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’, housemate Bella has expressed her affection and attachment to her colleague and love interest, Sheggz.

It would be recalled that a while ago, Sheggz who seemed to be frustrated with their ‘relationship’ had ended things between them.

The reason had been all about how different they both are.

READ ALSO

Erica Nlewedim ridiculed as Kiddwaya finds love again, goes…

Bella, Phyna, Bryann, five others nominated for possible…

In a new development, Bella has how difficult life in the house would he for her without Sheggz by her.

In her words:

“I can’t imagine my life without you” she said.

Watch the video below:

See viewers reactions;

alexdival wrote: “Here but outside the house zero”

bukkybanten4u wrote: “You will get sense after the show Bella”

comfort.henry wrote: “Sheggz will use all these words against you . Bella be wise.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Nobody wanted to carry my son when I gave birth to him” — Mom says as she shows…

Nigerian lady stops dad who abandoned her for 27 years from attending her…

“Father’s carbon copy” – Reactions as Ned Nwoko snubs…

“She looks so gorgeous” – Eniola Badmus stuns everyone with…

Heartbreaking moment little girl broke down in tears after being taken to an…

Lady visits Jehovah’s witnesses kingdom hall to know why they stopped…

I’ve slept with over 100 women – 22-year-old lesbian confesses (video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I can’t imagine my life here without you” – Bella tells Sheggz (Video)

I’ve never met or spoken with Wizkid – Carter Efe reveals

Erica Nlewedim ridiculed as Kiddwaya finds love again, goes on a date with white…

Man heartbroken as he discovers cousin is behind his kidnap after sneaking into…

Married woman cries out as her husband impregnates youth corps member

Kemi Olunloyo shares photo of alleged face behind Gistlovers (Photo)

Mercy Chinwo’s husband, Pastor Blessed gifts her an SUV as she turns 31…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More