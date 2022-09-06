“I can’t imagine my life here without you” – Bella tells Sheggz (Video)

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’, housemate Bella has expressed her affection and attachment to her colleague and love interest, Sheggz.

It would be recalled that a while ago, Sheggz who seemed to be frustrated with their ‘relationship’ had ended things between them.

The reason had been all about how different they both are.

In a new development, Bella has how difficult life in the house would he for her without Sheggz by her.

In her words:

“I can’t imagine my life without you” she said.

Watch the video below:

See viewers reactions;

alexdival wrote: “Here but outside the house zero”

bukkybanten4u wrote: “You will get sense after the show Bella”

comfort.henry wrote: “Sheggz will use all these words against you . Bella be wise.”