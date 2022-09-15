TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“I cheated on my wife because I wanted her to lose weight” – Man confesses as his wife breaks down in tears (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making waves on the internet captures a young man confessing to cheating on his beautiful wife. 

According to him, his wife was adding weight and he had pleaded with her to do something about it because he didn’t like how she looked. 

He said he did everything he could to make her lose weight, and even tried to make her visit the gym all to no avail. 

He asked his wife why she was adding weight and she said that it was because she had peace of mind. 

With this information, he thought to himself that if she was adding weight because she had peace of mind then he can as well take the peace away from her. 

He went ahead to cheat on his wife and then allowed her to be aware of this act. He noticed that she became worried and started losing weight and he added that when she was now back to her usual size that he liked, he stopped cheating. 

