“I don gain him heart” – Man excited after snatching neighbor’s cute husband

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A Twitter user has disclosed that he has snatched his neighbor’s cute husband.

The person known as @thatverseboy revealed on Twitter that he had had a crush on his neighbor’s husband for a while.

He claimed that after several visits from his potential partner, they finally made out yesterday.

The Twitter user claims that the man’s wife is unaware of what has been happening between them and expresses his eagerness to wait for her to travel again.

He wrote:

“Biko everybody is gaaay
WTF
Just with my sumptuous and mouthwatering delicacy

I don gain the heart of my neighbors cute husband

Abeg women try learn how to cook

I have been crushing on this guy He will come to my room as de only single guy In de compound He kiiised me yesterday”

