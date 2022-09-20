I don’t know what he used on me – Chinese lady says as she shows off Nigerian lover

A Chinese lady has gone online to brag about her Nigerian boyfriend while making a surprising admission.

She posted a video on her TikTok account @smileokoro of the two of them chilling separately and together in various scenes.

The young woman admitted that she adores him and cannot understand or explain why she fell head over heels for him.

She was full of praise for African men but also admitted that she doesn’t know what her Nigerian lover used on her.

The Nigerian man and his Chinese babe are based overseas and another part of the clip showed what looked like a Catholic church in a European country.

@smileokoro uploaded the lovey-dovey video selfie and wrote; “African men are the best I can’t still tell what your Nigerian brother used on me that I can’t stop loving and thinking of him.”

Watch the clip below: