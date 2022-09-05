“I don’t want this relationship anymore, I’m tired!” — Sheggz breaks up with Bella (Video)

After a heated argument, Bella and Sheggz, stars of the BBNaija Level Up show, officially announce their breakup.

The two’s relationship had been tense for days, most recently when Sheggz made a suggestion that he would see his ex again after the program.

Sheggz declared he was done with their relationship during their most recent argument while expressing his difficulty in communicating with his love interest, Bella.

However, Bella accepted the choice as she erupted despite Doyin’s efforts to mediate the situation calmly.

Following the back and forth disagreement, Bella went back to her room and sobbed uncontrollably while Sheggz attempted to soothe her.

Watch the video below: