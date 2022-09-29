“I don’t wish my parents’ kind of marriage on even my enemies” – Lady shades her parents

There has been a battle on social media on whether longevity of a marriage is the true test of a successful marriage.

Netizens have been going back and forth with each other with some people kicking against it while others support the claim.

Sir dickson took to Twitter to share his own thoughts saying:

“Longevity is the only proof of a successful marriage. There is nothing like a success marriage that ended in a divorce. Divorce is the evidence of failure.”

However, @Samara_xx strongly disputed this claim using her own parents as an example.

According to her, her parents union has lasted for 27 years and yet it was not something to wish for.

She said:

“Lol my parents have been married 27 years. I don’t wish their marriage on my enemies.

I’ve said my piece. Awon “long marriage is a successful marriage”

