TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

You wan marry me or you wan [email protected] me dey go? – Bold lady…

Man expresses shock after seeing pot of stew his girlfriend…

Reactions as Davido and Chioma showcase their love for each other…

“I don’t wish my parents’ kind of marriage on even my enemies” – Lady shades her parents

Entertainment
By Shalom

There has been a battle on social media on whether longevity of a marriage is the true test of a successful marriage.

Netizens have been going back and forth with each other with some people kicking against it while others support the claim.

Sir dickson took to Twitter to share his own thoughts saying:

READ ALSO

“Polygamy is a life choice and no one should be…

No one has anything to say about MI marrying at his current…

“Longevity is the only proof of a successful marriage. There is nothing like a success marriage that ended in a divorce. Divorce is the evidence of failure.”

However, @Samara_xx strongly disputed this claim using her own parents as an example.

According to her, her parents union has lasted for 27 years and yet it was not something to wish for.

She said:

“Lol my parents have been married 27 years. I don’t wish their marriage on my enemies.
I’ve said my piece. Awon “long marriage is a successful marriage”

See post here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

You wan marry me or you wan [email protected] me dey go? – Bold lady questions…

Man expresses shock after seeing pot of stew his girlfriend cooked with N2,500…

Reactions as Davido and Chioma showcase their love for each other (Video)

I’ll make sure you never get married – Heartbroken lady vows to deal with…

“These side chicks are doing the most” – Mum shares video of…

Ghanaian big girl breaks the internet as she flaunts her expensive birthday…

“Never seen a cat take rubbish from a dog”- Sophia Momodu throws shades hours…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I don’t wish my parents’ kind of marriage on even my…

“The air that I breathe” – Lady gushes as she shares messages…

‘We came to buy things’ – White Money bumps into Angel at pharmacy (Video)

Nothing on earth can make me go into depression – Bobrisky says

Moment Speed Darlington traded words with his mum after she cautioned him for…

I no dey wear fake nose ring – Carter Efe shades Blaqbonez during Instagram live

Omah Lay reportedly acquires mansion worth N500 million (Photos)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More