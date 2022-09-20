“I get better meat for body” – Destiny Etiko boasts as she shows off her curves (Photos)

Popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has set the internet ablaze with sizzling photos.

The thespian took to her Instagram page to praise herself and show off her wonderful contours while standing behind her white Lexus car.

Sharing the photos, she stated that she has ‘better meat’ on her body – a reference to her glorious shape.

She wrote:

“I sha get better meat for body

Yes or no ? ? ?

Abeg I Dey share am oo…come make I cut small for u”

Her social media comment section has erupted with frenzied reactions from admiring Instagram users and colleagues who have trooped to praise her looks.

Some social media users were also spotted in the comment section asking what her secret is to such a wonderful body.