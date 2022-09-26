TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Twitter user, Aishat Odunola has taken to her Twitter page to narrate how her mother shocked her on her wedding day with a photographer she didn’t plan for.

She said that her mother had swapped her photographer for a cheaper one because she didn’t see the need to bring an expensive photographer for a small event.

In her words:
” asked her about my photographer and why he wasn’t picked up. Guess what my mum said😭😭😭😩😩, she said she is not coming with my photographer since I told her the photographer charged 55k for the event and it was too much for just a small introduction, so she decided to get another one that Someone introduced to her in Osogbo that charged her 10k for the whole event and they were almost at the hotel. Brethren, at this point, I started crying and the entire makeup we have been doing for 2hrs was a total mess. Yes guys, you heard right.”

