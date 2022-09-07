“I have spent more than N200k on repairs” – Man cries out as generator which he bought N1,500 from ‘aboki’ spoils

A Nigerian man has expressed his displeasure over a generator he purchased, having used it under two weeks.

In a video that he shared on Tiktok via his handle @emaodiaa, he was seen pointing at the generator while complaining bitterly in his mother tongue about his predicament.

He noted that the generator was purchased from an ‘aboki’ at the rate of N1,500.

The generator, he stressed, gulped up to N200,000 on repair and maintenance just under 2 weeks.

Irked by this, he made it known to his online followers that he’s willing to sell the generator for the paltry sum of N250.

He therefore admonished Nigerians to refer interested persons willing to buy the generator from him, while adding that the generator is giving him a nagging headache.

Consequently, his comment section was filled with divergent comments.

@kingharry547 noted:

“Sorry oo😏 I wan buy am N150 pls.”

@bellasusy4 said:

“problem😂😂😂”

@kim_jung_won replied:

“can you sell it white by 50 naira Please??”

@ability1guy remarked:

“i no dey buy ooo 😂😂😂”

Watch the video below: