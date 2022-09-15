I haven’t dated anyone else since Burna Boy and I broke up – Stefflon Don spills (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Stefflon Don, a British rapper, has said that since her romance with Burna Boy ended, she hasn’t dated anyone else.

She also disclosed that they dated for two years and have been apart for a year, despite the fact that fans still believed they were still together.

Stefflon revealed she hasn’t even gone on a date with another guy since that time in an interview with Hot 97.

When she was queried if she believes that Burna’s Last Last was about her, the ‘Hurtin me’ hit maker stated that when she heard the music, she heard Burna Boy lie about something.

Despite her displeasure upon hearing it, Stefflon Don stated that she didn’t want to start any drama because of the assertion in his lyrics.

The host questioned why she was still not dating given how attractive she is and how many men, especially athletes and basketball players, she should be receiving DMs from.

The Hip Hop diva claimed that before beginning a relationship with a man, she frequently has the idea of marriage as the end goal in mind.

Stefflon explained that because she is generally busy, she would need to envision a future with him before going on a date.

According to the performer, going out with someone if there isn’t any hope of a future together is a waste of time.

Watch the video below:

