“I just like bad bois” – Shan George reveals she’s crushing on MC Oluomo

Veteran Nollywood thespian and film maker, Shan George has revealed she’s crushing on famous transport executive, Musiliu Akinsanya better known as MC Oluomo.

The infatuated thespian took to her Instagram page to make this declaration known to all and sundry.

She shared a video of the Lagos socialite looking debonair in an immaculate white shirt and black trousers.

While disclosing that she is taken with him, Shan George described MC Oluomo as a correct man adding that she loves bad boys.

“I’m crushing on MC o. Correct man. I just like bad bois,” she wrote.

Her post has stirred mixed reactions among many social media users some of who have hailed her for boldly making a move while others point out that she’s already aged.