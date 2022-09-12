I learnt songwriting from Burna Boy, he’s the best – Omah Lay (Video)

Sensational singer, Omah Lay has declared that Burna Boy is the best songwriter he knows.

He said this in an interview with Motolani and Kemi Smallz on Pulse One On One, stating that he had learned from the “tonight” crooner.

Omah Lay claims that when he first arrived in Port Harcourt, he has been a fan of Burna Boy and is aware that no other artist in the business can match the Grammy winner’s song writing game.

He also recalled the day when he referred to himself as the best songwriter, claiming that, before to tweeting his thoughts, he almost said he was the second after Burna Boy.

“Hahaha! Nobody comes close to me with the pen”, he had written.

He later texted the self-described African Giant, telling him not to take his tweet seriously, nevertheless.

The “Lo Lo” singer claimed that he learned the craft of songwriting from the Odogwu crooner and that no one else is as talented.

Omah Lay reiterated that he has spent his entire life listening to Burna.

Watch the video below: