Entertainment
By Shalom

A mother has shared her pain online as her husband and daughter share a beautiful bond with each other.

She posted a video in TikTok showing the reason she didn’t want to have a female child.

In the video, her husband and daughter were spotted in affectionate positions. One could tell that they were fond of each other.

She stated that she wanted a male child first because she feared a daughter will snatch her husband and it was already manifesting.

The caption of the video was:
“This is one of the reasons I wanted a boy because I didn’t want to share my man with anyone else now see.”

As usual, there were reactions from netizens, some of which read:

@Emmanuel liam: “😂😂😂🥰🥰🥰 some one is taking mummy’s husband this love ehhh in the air 🥰🥰pure”

@kaptain: “so you want to have two husband but you don’t want him to have a second wife abi🤣🤣😅”

See video here:

@nushy_hills

This is one of the reasons I wanted a BOY,because I didn’t want to share my man with any anyone now see!!!😒😒😒

♬ Mi Amor (feat. Jovial) – Marioo

