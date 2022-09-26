I never planned to share my husband – Mum shares video of her husband and little daughter

A mother has shared her pain online as her husband and daughter share a beautiful bond with each other.

She posted a video in TikTok showing the reason she didn’t want to have a female child.

In the video, her husband and daughter were spotted in affectionate positions. One could tell that they were fond of each other.

She stated that she wanted a male child first because she feared a daughter will snatch her husband and it was already manifesting.

The caption of the video was:

“This is one of the reasons I wanted a boy because I didn’t want to share my man with anyone else now see.”

As usual, there were reactions from netizens, some of which read:

@Emmanuel liam: “😂😂😂🥰🥰🥰 some one is taking mummy’s husband this love ehhh in the air 🥰🥰pure”

@kaptain: “so you want to have two husband but you don’t want him to have a second wife abi🤣🤣😅”

See video here: