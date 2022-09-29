I no dey wear fake nose ring – Carter Efe shades Blaqbonez during Instagram live

Popular comedian, Carter Efe has taunted rapper, Blaqbonez by implying that he wears fake jewelry.

During an Instagram live session, he made fun of the hip-hop musician by acting out a situation in which a friend persuaded him to wear a nose ring.

Carter said that the man was not Mr. Bonez, who wears iron on his nose—a reference to the nose ring that Blaqbonez wears—and he rejected the ring. Carter then yelled at the man.

Then he boasted that he exclusively wore genuine ear studs and neck jewelry from reputable sellers.

This comes after the pair had an argument on Twitter a few weeks prior when the rapper commented on the ownership controversy around the smash song by Carter and Berri Tiga, “Machala.”

Watch the video below;