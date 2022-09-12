“I no know where them put me” – Man who traveled to Europe finds himself in village (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian man was left confused and disappointed after being transported to Europe only to be dropped off in a remote location.

He bemoaned bitterly the kind of environment he was dropped off in after arriving in Italy in a video that has now gone viral online.

He displayed the old-looking home that was perched on a mountain in a rural area far from the city.

The disgruntled mam disclosed that an organization had assisted in making the trip arrangements and had dropped him off at the lodging.

He claimed that neither the name of the location where he was taken nor the region of Italy in which it is located are known to him.

The unhappy man claimed that although he had first been excited about moving to Europe, he soon started to regret it.

The man displayed the house’s surroundings, which were primarily covered in trees, as if they were farmland.

Watch the video below;

