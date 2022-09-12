“I no longer find her attractive” – Speed Darlington fumes at Patoranking for using Nancy Isime in music video

Famous musician, Speed Darlington, has bemoaned the unjust treatment he receives from Nigerian performers.

The musician who lives overseas claimed that Nigerian artists constantly appropriate his work in order to stay current, and that since he is situated in America, they will appropriate anything he releases as their own.

The socialite said that sensational singer, Davido imitated him when he shared his bank account online.

Speed Darlington was alluding to a period when Omo Baba Olowo solicited donations from friends and coworkers and ended up raising more than 200 million Naira.

Speed claims that because he, Speed, had expressed interest in Nancy Isime, his colleague Patoranking started using her in his videos.

He claimed that he had gushed over her in posts on his social media pages and that Patoranking, who hadn’t previously thought she was attractive, had started doting on her.

He continued by saying that since Patoranking featured the screen diva in his music video, he no longer thinks her to be beautiful.

Watch the video below: