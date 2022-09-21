“I promised to remain a virgin till marriage” – Ashmusy

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular skit maker and influencer, Amarachi Amusi, better known as Ashmusy has revealed she’s still a virgin.

The curvy comedienne took to her Instagram page to reveal why she has kept her virginity after all these years.

According to Ashmusy, she promised herself, at a young age that she would hold on to her virginity jealously until she ties the knot with the love of her life.

Sharing a sultry photo of herself by the pool, she disclosed that she is glad she kept that promise to this day.

She further stated that she hopes that her future husband would be glad with her decision.

In her words:

“I promised myself to remain a virgin till marriage. I’m so glad I have kept that promise dear future hubby I hope you are worth the wait. Living my best lifeeee”

