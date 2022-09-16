“I really want us to work” — Phyna says as she insists on Groovy’s nonchalant behavior (Video)

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate Phyna bemoans the casual nature of her partner Groovy’s treatment of their relationship.

On Thursday night, the house voiced her concerns to her life partner in a heart-to-heart conversation.

Phyna insists Groovy treats her as if they are only friends, despite her declaration that she wants to see them in a romantic relationship.

“I really want us to work but you treat me like I am not your baby. I like you a lot,” Phyna maintained as Groovy tried to tell her differently.

It would be recalled that Phyna emerged the Head of House for week eight of the show and had picked her love interest, Groovy as deputy.