I received death threats for comparing Wizkid to White Money – Twitter Influencer

Nigerian Twitter Influencer, Abbie Tayo, popularly known as Onion Cider, has revealed that she got death threats for comparing Wizkid’s music to White Money.

She made this known during a chat with the hosts of Afrobeats Zillenial Podcast, where she recounted the traumatic experience.

According to Cider, she had asked what the difference was between the music White Money makes and that of Wizkid, but it attracted hate messages.

She said that Twitter users wished death upon her and even went as far as saying that she would be attacked when they see her.

The brand influencer apologised during the chat and noted that it was just her joining the music bants.

She also revealed that her friends started calling her to find out if she is okay after seeing the backlash and negative comments she got because of her post.

Watch her speak below:

https://t.co/CpFETuLYgN