“I said yes to forever” – Rejoice Iwueze of Destined Kids set to wed lover (Photos)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular singer, Rejoice Iwueze of Destined Kids has gotten engaged to her lover identified as Sam Blaze.

The excited bride-to-be shared adorable photos with her lover and gushed over him while expressing her undying love for him.

She further revealed that they have gotten engaged and she is blessed to call him hers.

“@samtblaze You Brighten My World In Million Ways and I’m Blessed To Call You “MINE”. I Said “YES” To Forever”, she said.

Reacting to the photos, friends and well wishers have taken to the comments section of her posts to shower her with praises and congratulatory messages.

Jude Akis said:
“Wow this is so good to hear Rejoice. May God bless your union and make it fruitful.”

