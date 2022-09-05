“I saw him pressing calculator after our date” — Ladies share reasons they stopped talking to a man

Some ladies have taken to social media to share circumstances that made them stop talking to some men, in a viral Twitter thread.
A Twitter user had taken to the platform to question women on the reasons that made them stop talking to a man after a date.
“Ladies reply with some of the reasons you stopped talking to a man. But some people consider petty.
I’ll start- one time a Man called me and I was sorting out laundry to give my guy who washes for me.
He said: you mean you don’t wash clothes?
I never spoke to him again please,” the user penned.
In reaction, one lady shared:
“After our date, I saw him pressing calculator on his phone 😭. At least wait until you get home.”
— The Fit Priest 👑 (@SelemaEnang) September 4, 2022
