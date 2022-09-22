I stole food due to poverty – Singer, Tems opens up

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian singer and celebrity, Tems, has revealed that there was a time things were so hard for her that she had to steal food to survive.

In her interview, she said that things weren’t always rosy as she struggled so much and had to depend on her aunty for food.

In her words:
“There were times when I was not just broke; I was broke and hopeless. I used to steal food. I used to go to my aunty’s house just so she could give me food to take home”.

She revealed that when she quit her job to face music, it was not a great decision at the time but she did not want to give up.

She said:
“The decision I made was to not wallow in sadness and chose to stop seeing myself as “this person that can never be anything”.

I didn’t have any self-esteem. I didn’t think I was pretty. I didn’t even think of my voice as anything. I just thought, There are so many people that can sing, I’m not a model, I don’t dance, but whatever chance I have, I’ll take it. Even if I end up singing under a bridge somewhere, I’ll be the best under-the-bridge singer ever.”

