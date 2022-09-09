I thought I was a hotcake, but no male housemate rushed me – Diana (Video)

Diana, an evicted Big Brother Naija housemate has talked about her experience with the other male housemates.

The BBNaija star claimed in a recent interview that she believed she was quite attractive and would easily catch the attention of young men in the Big Brother Naija home.

She said that she had captured their attention when she entered the home, but that in the days that followed, the men in the house weren’t paying her the kind of attention she had anticipated.

Diana continued by saying that she eventually started to wonder whether Biggie had perhaps told the lads to avoid her.

Watch her speak in the video below: