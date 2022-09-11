I use 150 bags of sachet water to survive every week in Lekki – Influencer Papaya Ex laments

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Abike ‘Papaya ex,’ a popular social media influencer, has expressed her displeasure with the state of the water in the Lekki area of Lagos.

According to the young lady, Lekki residents pay exorbitant house rent but lack access to clean drinking water.

The controversial influencer via her Twitter platform revealed that she buys as much as 150 bags of pure water a week to bathe, cook, and flush.

“We pay so much rent in Lekki for us to be using pure water to bath,”  she lamented.

A fan then asked Papaya Ex, But Abike if I may ask how many bags do you normally use to bath?

She replied –
Just 3 bags. But I buy and use 150 bags every week🥺💔cause this same pure water is what we use to cook and flush

See screenshot below;

