“I will give you war” – Halima Abubakar drags Apostle Suleman and Shan George, leaks chat

Halima Abubakar, a Nollywood actress, has resumed her never-ending drama with a senior colleague, Shan George.

The actress, who made headlines weeks ago after admitting to having an affair with clergyman Apostle Johnson Suleman, has reignited their feud.

GistLover, a controversial blogger, revealed that the actress was in a relationship with the man of God, who is allegedly a fetish.

The faceless blog revealed a slew of secrets and identities linked to Apostle Suleiman.

Halima Abubakar, via her Instagram story, claimed that there would be a disaster if she opened her mouth to confirm the rumours.

She wrote: “If I start to talk Nigeria will close. Hmmmmmm”.

Still on it, Halima Abubakar shared screenshots of an alleged chat between Shan George and the clergyman.

In the chat, Apostle Suleiman was inquiring if Halima had evidence against her, and Shan George replied that the actress isn’t smart enough to keep one.

Blowing hot at Shan George, she questioned why the actress was after her.

Halima noted how Shan George spread false rumors that she had cancer four years ago. However, Shan George apologized for it.

Halima Abubakar threatened to spill more about her relationship with the clergyman.

She wrote:

“God bless you all till infinity your care and love is overwhelming.. I will see you soon. God is Good. Pls be careful with friend & co workers, they love no one I use to call her mami. Why you still ffing me? Thank God I never took any thing from you. Shan you said I had cancer 4 years ago, of which you denied and apologize. Did I tell you, I don’t know where my problem is from? You calling me names again. Imagine both of you. Johnson you want war? I will give you war. Try and bring my page down. E go shock you”.

