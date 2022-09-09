TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“I will miss you so much” – James Brown breaks down in tears, rolls on the floor as he mourns Queen Elizabeth

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular crossdresser, James Brown, has tearfully mourned the demise of Queen Elizabeth who passed away yesterday.

In a video shared on Instagram, James Brown cried on the floor as his friends consoled him. According to James, he has been looking up to Elizabeth for a long time.

In his words:

“My heart is bleeding 💔💔💔 I can’t believe the woman I look up too is gone. It’s painful 😣 that the woman I look up to and admire, thewoman of Grace and Principles has left me in this wicked world 😢 I’ll deeply miss you my GOD MOTHER QUEEN ELIZABETH THE 8th. Thanks 🙏 for the love & support.”

The Queen was last spotted in public when she received the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss. Charles, Prince of Wales, is the heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

