I will not return to my husband even if you give me N8 million – Korra Obidi vows

Popular Nigerian singer and dancer, Korra Obidi, has reiterated her stand on her separation from her ex husband, Justin Dean.

The mother of two in a Facebook live session, said she will never return to her husband. She stated this while responding to reactions that followed a video of her sobbing after being separated from her children.

She noted that even if she’s given the sum of $20K to go back to her ex-husband, she won’t.

“First and foremost even if you use $20,000 to dash me to go back, e no go happen. I said what I said. Some of you trying to make it seem as if no oo, I’m now dead, am I dead?

“Do you think I want to go back to abuse. If you try to paint that nonsense image of oh my God look, look at how she’s suffering now, she’s crying, let me tell you for free now I korra Obidi… I’m not suffering. Divorce is not easy but I’m not suffering”. She said.