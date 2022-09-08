TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I can impregnate a woman” – Lady with two…

“I don’t have time to beat around the bush”…

Lawyer who married blind lady shuns critics, says he’s…

I will not return to my husband even if you give me N8 million – Korra Obidi vows

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian singer and dancer, Korra Obidi, has reiterated her stand on her separation from her ex husband, Justin Dean.

The mother of two in a Facebook live session, said she will never return to her husband. She stated this while responding to reactions that followed a video of her sobbing after being separated from her children.

She noted that even if she’s given the sum of $20K to go back to her ex-husband, she won’t.

READ ALSO

“Please never get a divorce” – Korra Obidi…

Korra Obidi’s ex hubby, Justin Dean accidentally captures…

“First and foremost even if you use $20,000 to dash me to go back, e no go happen. I said what I said. Some of you trying to make it seem as if no oo, I’m now dead, am I dead?

Do you think I want to go back to abuse. If you try to paint that nonsense image of oh my God look, look at how she’s suffering now, she’s crying, let me tell you for free now I korra Obidi… I’m not suffering. Divorce is not easy but I’m not suffering”. She said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I can impregnate a woman” – Lady with two different organs…

“I don’t have time to beat around the bush” – Lady leaks…

Lawyer who married blind lady shuns critics, says he’s enjoying his…

“I have become the most beautiful” – Eniola Badmus hails…

Woman reacts as she sees James Brown coming out from female toilet (Video)

Lady who had network issues while ordering pizza cries out as more than 15…

I’m among the best bathroom cleaners in prison – Hushpuppi begs court

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

I will not return to my husband even if you give me N8 million – Korra…

“I no dey hear you o” – Omoni Oboli reacts as Uche…

“Bunch of women in my room” – Viral woman reconciles with her…

“Nollywood has turned to dumping ground for block heads” – Yul Edochie laments

Nigerian man lies under bus in UK after allegedly being denied permanent…

I’m among the best bathroom cleaners in prison – Hushpuppi begs court

My dad borrowed money to send me to school – Graduate who stormed LAUTECH to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More