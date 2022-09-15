“If Bella is having issues with anyone, don’t involve yourself” — Phyna advises Sheggz, he responds (Video)

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ Housemate Phyna offers Sheggz some advice on how to avoid becoming involved in arguments between Bella, his love interest, and other people.

You might recall that Bella and Phyna earlier had an argument that got out of hand when Sheggz and Groovy got involved.

Phyna counseled Sheggz during a roundtable discussion to refrain from getting involved in his love interest’s arguments with others unless it was to calm her down.

Sheggz, however, accepted the advice while stating that he had a similar conversation with Bella and a few other people.

Watch the video below:

Recall that a furious altercation had erupted between Sheggz and his friend, Groovy which almost led to a fist fight on Tuesday.