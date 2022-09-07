TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Please never get a divorce” – Korra Obidi…

Nigerian lady stops dad who abandoned her for 27 years from…

Married woman cries out as her husband impregnates youth corps…

If I don’t drop music in a year Africa will notice something’s missing – Rema boasts

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular singer, Divine Ikubor, also known as Rema, has said that he has established such a significant presence in the music industry that he cannot afford to wait a year to release a new song.

In a recent interview, Rema claimed that his distinctive sound—which he alone is able to produce—has earned him recognition.

The Mavin/Jonzing Records musician asserts that if he decides not to release a song in a calendar year, the entire continent will know.

READ ALSO

I’m the s*xiest man in the country – Actor, Yul Edochie…

I spend 10k daily on data – Influencer, Papaya Ex

Rema bragged that the powerful statement his music has made in the industry is the reason for the hole that would be left by his disappearance.

He said:

“I’ve distinguished myself. If I don’t drop music for a year, it will be obvious in Africa that something is missing. That’s how bold a statement my sound has made.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Please never get a divorce” – Korra Obidi breaks down in…

Nigerian lady stops dad who abandoned her for 27 years from attending her…

Married woman cries out as her husband impregnates youth corps member

“She looks so gorgeous” – Eniola Badmus stuns everyone with…

Wife uses big truck to move her things out of husband’s house after 6…

Lady visits Jehovah’s witnesses kingdom hall to know why they stopped…

Man ends relationship with girlfriend after catching her cook food with…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

If I don’t drop music in a year Africa will notice something’s missing – Rema…

Boma and I planned everything we did – Tega makes fresh revelation (Video)

Davido showers wads of cash on his bestie, Eniola Badmus (Video)

I’ll stay till death – Lady vows to be loyal to her man who got disabled while…

Husband breaks down in tears as wife shows her gratitude with custom song…

Adesua Etomi shares clips from her honorary degree ceremony (Video)

Woman reacts as she sees James Brown coming out from female toilet (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More