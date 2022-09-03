“If you see me trekking, mind your business” – Chiké says as he sells his Benz-GLE to fund music

Chiké, a popular Afropop singer and songwriter, reveals why he decided to sell his Mercedes Benz.

The musician, best known for his sensational love songs, took to Twitter to reveal that he had sold his Mercedes Benz GLE in order to fund the promotion of his recently released album.

He shared receipts which showed that he sold the luxury ride for a whooping eleven million naira (N11,000,000)

Jokingly, he informed curious fans not to pay attention to him when they see him trekking the streets of Lekki, Lagos.

He wrote:

”Just Sold my Gle I spoke about in my album to sponsor the music . If you see me de Waka for lekki please ignore sogbo?”

See his post below; n