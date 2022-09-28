TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

You wan marry me or you wan [email protected] me dey go? – Bold lady…

Man expresses shock after seeing pot of stew his girlfriend…

Ruth Kadiri, Mercy Eke, others lavish sweet words on Chioma…

I’ll make sure you never get married – Heartbroken lady vows to deal with boyfriend for dumping her (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A young Ghanaian woman was seen on video threatening her ex-boyfriend, with whom she had just broken up.

For shattering her heart, she cursed him and vowed that he would never wed again in this life.

He was taunted by the girl to write that date on his wall because she would make sure he remained unmarried and never advanced in life for breaking her heart.

READ ALSO

“Na you dey date mumu” – Lady mocks other girls…

You wan marry me or you wan [email protected] me dey go? – Bold…

The distraught lover advised him to alter her name if the curse she pronounced against him never materializes.

She gave her ex-boyfriend a warning in front of his pals, which was shown in an online video, and then stormed out.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

You wan marry me or you wan [email protected] me dey go? – Bold lady questions…

Man expresses shock after seeing pot of stew his girlfriend cooked with N2,500…

Ruth Kadiri, Mercy Eke, others lavish sweet words on Chioma Rowland, days after…

Young lady heartbroken after no one showed up for her 18th birthday party…

Reactions as Davido and Chioma showcase their love for each other (Video)

Ghanaian big girl breaks the internet as she flaunts her expensive birthday…

Reactions as bank security guard is spotted using iPhone 14 Pro Max (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

I’ll make sure you never get married – Heartbroken lady vows to deal with…

“Life is lonely without Groovy” – Phyna breaks down in tears (Video)

Mother who asked her husband to babysit her little child returns to see her…

“These side chicks are doing the most” – Mum shares video of…

Money is the cheapest thing a rich man can give his girlfriend – Mary Njoku says

Reactions as man proudly shows off his skin and body cream online (Video)

Lady shares her mother’s response after pranking her about fake pregnancy

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More