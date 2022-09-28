I’ll make sure you never get married – Heartbroken lady vows to deal with boyfriend for dumping her (Video)

A young Ghanaian woman was seen on video threatening her ex-boyfriend, with whom she had just broken up.

For shattering her heart, she cursed him and vowed that he would never wed again in this life.

He was taunted by the girl to write that date on his wall because she would make sure he remained unmarried and never advanced in life for breaking her heart.

The distraught lover advised him to alter her name if the curse she pronounced against him never materializes.

She gave her ex-boyfriend a warning in front of his pals, which was shown in an online video, and then stormed out.

Watch the video below;