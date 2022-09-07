I’ll stay till death – Lady vows to be loyal to her man who got disabled while trying to save her (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A young woman going by the name Ekua Dimple posted a tale online that made many on social media become very emotional.

She used her TikTok account to praise the love of her life, who as a result of a sacrifice he made is physically incapacitated.

Ekua revealed that her lover’s injury, which occurred while he was attempting to save her, left him unable to completely use his legs.

However, she omitted other information regarding the incident that required him to save her life and resulted in her being in danger.

She and her man were in a car in the video, and he was only using his left leg to drive while the right one stayed in place.

She acknowledged that he is unable to walk anymore but promised to stick by him until the end of time. Ekua extended her hand to touch his leg as a moving song played in the background.

