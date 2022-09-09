I’ll use juju to deal with you – Portable threatens Goya Menor (Video)

The conflict between popular singers, Goya Menor and Portable has taken an entirely different turn as the latter threaten spiritual warfare on the other.

Controversial music star Portable threatened to deal with Menor using magic known as “juju,” after he promised to show him what he is capable of.

The Ameno crooner was warned by the Zazuu star to stay away from him because he would torment him if he tried any of the things he had promised to do in a video.

Portable declared that his life will never be the same because he is a Yoruba boy with metaphysical abilities and that he would not think twice about using it on Goya Menor.

He gave the stern warning in a clip shared on his Instagram profile, which he captioned;

”OShay Olohun 🙏 O Boju Mije 🙏 Thank GOD say man no be God 🙏🙏🙏🙏 this life na Portable Kogbagidi try use your brain make you no go collect woto woto 👌 Akoi Million Fans 💯.”

Watch the video below: