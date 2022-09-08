I’m among the best bathroom cleaners in prison – Hushpuppi begs court

Popular socialite and scammer, Hushpuppi, has asked for a reduced term on the grounds that he has behaved properly while in custody.

He appealed to U.S. District Judge Otis Wright and asked that justice be balanced with mercy when he is sentenced later this month, according to the Peoples Gazette.

Hushpuppi, who was jailed in 2020 on suspicion of committing a multimillion dollar fraud, claimed to have changed after being recognized as one of the top cleaners in the prison.

Ramon performed well and got along well with other prisoners, according to the Peoples Gazette, which cited a portion of his memorandum disputing the prosecutors’ recommended sentences.

It was also discovered that between July 2021, when he enrolled, and November 2021, when he finished working at the Central Valley Workshop for Prisoners, he demonstrated “very good” attitude, quality of work, dependability, and productivity.

“He is currently working within his prison cleaning windows and showers—for which he has received great personal evaluations,” his lawyer, Louis Shapiro penned in the memorandum submitted on September 5.