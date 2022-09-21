TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I made love to my son — Single mother opens up (Video)

Photos and details of woman who died while chasing husband and…

“Two healthy boys” – Woman shows off her two…

I’m on the same level with Asake, stop comparing him to Wizkid – Portable rants

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular street hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable has ranted at those who compare Wizkid to the current raving sensation, Asake.

He advised those engaging in such behavior to stop because they do not share the same influence and relevance.

According to Portable, Olamide, Burna Boy, and Davido are all well-known musicians that are in the same group as Wizkid.

READ ALSO

Portable jubilates as Davido re-follows him on Instagram…

Dem go give you 5 percent – Portable previews song about…

In a viral clip making the rounds on social media pages, the ‘Zazoo’ crooner claimed that he and Asake are in the same category and it would be disrespectful to compare the “Organize” crooner to Starboy.

He also noted that the YBNL boss, Olamide was key in bringing him and Asake to stardom.

Watch him speak below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I made love to my son — Single mother opens up (Video)

Photos and details of woman who died while chasing husband and sidechick

“Two healthy boys” – Woman shows off her two children after…

We condemn taking more than one wife, but find it respectable to marry one and…

“I get better meat for body” – Destiny Etiko boasts as she…

BBNaija: Why I want Phyna to win grand prize – Doyin

“Please forgive me” – Regina Daniels’ son goes on his…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

James Brown’s dad showers prayers on him after receiving iPhone 13 from her

I’m on the same level with Asake, stop comparing him to Wizkid – Portable rants

22-year-old lady starts building dream house after purchasing land

Beautiful video of black little girl with blue eyes

Police organize birthday party in prison for man arrested on his birthday

Female pastor asks single ladies in church to sow seed of N3k each over marriage…

BBNaija’s Tochi shares the messages he received from someone claiming to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More