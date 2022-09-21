I’m on the same level with Asake, stop comparing him to Wizkid – Portable rants

Popular street hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable has ranted at those who compare Wizkid to the current raving sensation, Asake.

He advised those engaging in such behavior to stop because they do not share the same influence and relevance.

According to Portable, Olamide, Burna Boy, and Davido are all well-known musicians that are in the same group as Wizkid.

In a viral clip making the rounds on social media pages, the ‘Zazoo’ crooner claimed that he and Asake are in the same category and it would be disrespectful to compare the “Organize” crooner to Starboy.

He also noted that the YBNL boss, Olamide was key in bringing him and Asake to stardom.

Watch him speak below: