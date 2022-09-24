I’m quitting radio – Toke Makinwa announces after 12years on-air (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Toke Makinwa, a popular OAP cum entrepreneur, announced her departure from radio for a new career phase after 12 years on the air.

Makinwa took to Instagram to announce her departure on Friday, September 23, which she revealed is her last day on-air, and reminisced about entering the industry as a rookie and leaving as a seasoned broadcaster 12 years later.

Toke Makinwa thanked the Silverbird Group and Rhythm FM for being a huge part of her journey as she announced her new venture, a podcast. She captioned her announcement video:

“This has taken me so long to share but here we go…
Guys, It has been 12 years since my first day on radio, and I finally take a bow.. it’s been the most exciting 12 years of my life. (So many memories), I joined as a rookie and now I can say I’m leaving as a seasoned broadcaster and now, I am excited about the next phase.

Special appreciation goes to the entire management team @silverbirdgrpng and my colleagues @937rhythmfm for being a part of this amazing journey.

As the queen of talk, l’Il like to take you all on a new journey, pls come with me. For some it’s not so new so I’ll say an elevated phase.
Ladies and gentlemen let me introduce you to #TMPod.
TokeMoments has joined @eggcorndigital @eggcornpodcastnetwork and we can’t wait to show you the new elevated Toke moments. Stay Tuned.”

