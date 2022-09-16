“I’m scared that no lady will understand my daughter comes first” – Single father on why he hasn’t found love

A TikTok user has taken to social media to reveal why he has not been able to find love years after the birth of his child.

In the short video which showed him having a fun time with his daughter, he put up the caption

“All my friends tell me I need a girlfriend but I’m a single dad and I’m scared that I won’t find someone who understands my child comes first.

There were so many reactions to the video, some of which read

@Abena Energy125: “Don’t worry okay, there is one perfect someone waiting for u out there okay,just be smart enough to identify the bad and the good ones 🥰

@seyramfavourdzisa: “Hmmmm I pray you get someone I wish I could but my little girl is a trouble Maker 😂😂😂😂😂😂

@Mammetawiah: “Don’t trust any woman if it comes to ur child care please 🙏better give her to ur mom cos she been with ur mom is like being with u is safe 💯🙏cos hm

@nanaesiperkins7: “der re lot of beautiful ladies out der with beautiful soul hu will put ur baby ‘s need first good luck in finding dat wonderful person

See video here:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMF1tmR5p/