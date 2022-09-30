TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘We came to buy things’ – White Money bumps into Angel at…

“I have been suffering diseases since then” –…

Young boy embarrasses mother on his graduation day, video sparks…

“I’m too beautiful for this world, even my haters would agree” – Judy brags as Yul Edochie returns to her in Enugu

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nollywood actress, Judy Austin has continued to hype herself amid backlashes from online critics.

The actress who is the baby mama turned wife to Nollywood thespian, Yul Edochie, stated in an Instagram post that she’s too beautiful for this world.

This comes days after Yul Edochie went back to Enugu to be on the set of her newest film, The Widows Story. The epic film, whose producer is Judy Austin and whose director is Yul Edochie, is now being filmed on location with the two lovebirds.

READ ALSO

“Polygamy is a life choice and no one should be…

We condemn taking more than one wife, but find it…

Taking to her social media page, Judy posted a video of herself and captioned it: ” I’m one of one!!! Too beautiful for this world.

I know even my haters would agree to this.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘We came to buy things’ – White Money bumps into Angel at pharmacy (Video)

“I have been suffering diseases since then” – Man who tattooed…

Young boy embarrasses mother on his graduation day, video sparks outrage

“Never seen a cat take rubbish from a dog”- Sophia Momodu throws shades hours…

“These side chicks are doing the most” – Mum shares video of…

I’ll make sure you never get married – Heartbroken lady vows to deal with…

Reactions as man proudly shows off his skin and body cream online (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

‘Only GenZ and Millennials understand my love language to Bella, it’s not…

“I’m too beautiful for this world, even my haters would agree” –…

Tekno mocks Dammy Krane for crying about money Davido allegedly owes

Young man bursts into tears after losing his transport money to sports betting…

Chioma will give birth for Davido next year – Cubana Chiefpriest shares cute…

You must give me 1% from that 5% I gave you – Carter Efe tells Berri Tiga on…

“What will I tell mummy?” – Twin sister of UNICROSS student…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More