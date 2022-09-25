“Is love by force?” — Reactions as Phyna imposes on Groovy to declare feelings for her (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

BBNaija housemate, Phyna questions the love Groovy claimed to have for her as the duo tables the discussion on whether or not what they share is real.

Phyna, who seemed to doubt Groovy’s feelings for her, confronted her love interest about the relationship’s prospects.

“The girl wey you tell say you love no fit treat you the way I dey treat you. You don’t know the gold in front of you. You don’t love me, you just like me,” she said.

Groovy in his defense responded, “you cannot tell me to tell you I love you before we start dating; relationships don’t work like that.”

Watch the video below …

See some reactions below:

In other news; Paul ‘Rudeboy’ Okoye, a Nigerian singer, has confirmed that he and his twin brother, Peter Okoye of PSquare fame, have reconciled for good.

He made the remark while being interviewed by media personality Maria Okan about their half-decade separation.

 

