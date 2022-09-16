TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shows how she leaves enough cooked food in boyfriend’s…

BBNaija’s Liquorose fumes, walk out of talent show over an…

‘I’m not single, I have a woman living with me in Lagos’ –…

“Is Phyna pregnant?” — Speculations trail housemate’s appearance (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Big Brother Naija housemate, Phyna has sparked pregnancy rumors after her appearance in a yellow bikini while gyrating her body.

The BBNaija contestant once body shamed Bella, a fellow employee, during a contentious food-related fight.

In a recent appearance that attracted viewers’ attention, several criticized Phyna for her appearance while thinking back on her body-shaming incident with Bella.

READ ALSO

“I really want us to work” — Phyna says as she insists on…

“Some of you are hypocrites” – Don Jazzy slams…

One Instagram user wrote: “See who body shamed bella😂😂😂 Looking like a nursing mother,”

“See person wey dey body shame bella see her tummy lol taah,” another wrote.

Watch the video below:

See more reactions gathered, below:

Recall that Phyna lamented over Groovy’s nonchalance towards their relationship which had began in the house, insisting that they can make their relationship work.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shows how she leaves enough cooked food in boyfriend’s fridge to chase away…

BBNaija’s Liquorose fumes, walk out of talent show over an insensitive joke…

‘I’m not single, I have a woman living with me in Lagos’ – Frederick Leonard…

My husband met me when I was doing ‘hookup’ – Lady shares

Lady breaks down in tears at airport as her lover travels abroad (Video)

Lady shares beautiful transformation of her albino daughter who was rejected by…

Drama as bank manager Impregnates three female staff

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

How I blamed devil following breakup with man I had 15 abortions for — Lara…

Portable sends shoutout to Wizkid, says their song will top the world

“Is Phyna pregnant?” — Speculations trail housemate’s appearance (Video)

“I really want us to work” — Phyna says as she insists on Groovy’s nonchalant…

“I tell you say I be corper” – Drama as corp member refuses to pay…

“Some of you are hypocrites” – Don Jazzy slams netizens criticizing him…

‘I’m not single, I have a woman living with me in Lagos’ – Frederick Leonard…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More