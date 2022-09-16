“Is Phyna pregnant?” — Speculations trail housemate’s appearance (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Phyna has sparked pregnancy rumors after her appearance in a yellow bikini while gyrating her body.

The BBNaija contestant once body shamed Bella, a fellow employee, during a contentious food-related fight.

In a recent appearance that attracted viewers’ attention, several criticized Phyna for her appearance while thinking back on her body-shaming incident with Bella.

One Instagram user wrote: “See who body shamed bella😂😂😂 Looking like a nursing mother,”

“See person wey dey body shame bella see her tummy lol taah,” another wrote.

