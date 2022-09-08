Israel DMW reacts as Nigerians donate nearly half a million for his wedding

Isreal DMW, Davido’s trusted assistant, provided an update on the donations he has received for his wedding planning.

Israel Afeare, the logistics manager, had already issued a request for donations from Nigerians in support of his forthcoming wedding with his fiancée.

On September 7th, he shared lovely pre-wedding images on his Instagram profile while making the request.

He made the decision to make the procedure open by publishing screenshots of the alert when Nigerians generously offered their cash help.

Israel said that he was able to get a total of N304, 388 from kind people in a series of photos on his Instagram account.

He expressed gratitude to his friends, acquaintances, and supporters who made contributions to the bank account he offered.

