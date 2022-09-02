“It is getting bigger” – Netizens react as Toke Makinwa attempts to flaunt her increasing backside

Netizens have reacted to Toke Makinwa, a media personality turned actress, attempting to flaunt her growing backside on social media.

Toke Makinwa was caught on camera dancing and shaking her doctored backside in a short video that went viral.

Watch the video below;

Netizens who reacted to the video made fun of Toke Makinwa and her surgeon for her unbalanced backside.

See reactions below;

portiacute1: Nice touch up Aunty it’s getting biggerrrrrrrr

deraaluv: Toke, it will never be enough oo…..it was better smaller though. But do what makes you happy baby

marya.mia.52: This your doctor need to be sued, one side done bend abi na my eye dey pain me

njuliet89: Omo dem need to blow that her doctor the doctor run her street for this yansh matter cus wtf

toluscious4: God is the best doctor…. e no Dey do mistake and e Dey always balance

pink_taboo: Na surgeon do this wan she don upgrade God own

yetundesawyer: @onyinyay yes ooo, once the skin gets tired of holding the yansh it starts to drop, so e get one cream wey them dey use to hold it together to make it fiirm and stonger and its makes it looks bigger naso i hear am my sister

Unah don Dey whine person for here sef bumbum wey stiff like paki

iamdrdarl: She looks like Michael Jackson after his plastic surgery