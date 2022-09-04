“It’s okay to be obsessed with me” – Mercy Aigbe’s daughter, Michelle sets the internet ablaze with stunning photos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Michelle Aigbe, Mercy Aigbe’s daughter, is out here disturbing the internet with stunning new photos.

The daughter of the Nollywood actor, who turned 20 last month, has set social media abuzz.

She posted new pictures from a boat cruise, rocking a hot pink bikini paired with a kimono jacket.

In the caption, she wrote:

It’s okay to be obsessed with me this is a safe space ❤️

Fans and well wishers could not get enough of her astonishing look as they flooded the comment section with words of admiration.

In other news; A man has been captured confronting his babe at the airport for allegedly lying to him about her destination.

He said that she told him she wanted to go to North Carolina to see her father, only to find out that she was going to Houston.

She insisted that she was going to see her dad but he doubted her claim and dragged her box from her to expose the contents.

