“It’s okay to be obsessed with me” – Mercy Aigbe’s daughter, Michelle sets the internet ablaze with stunning photos

Michelle Aigbe, Mercy Aigbe’s daughter, is out here disturbing the internet with stunning new photos.

The daughter of the Nollywood actor, who turned 20 last month, has set social media abuzz.

She posted new pictures from a boat cruise, rocking a hot pink bikini paired with a kimono jacket.

In the caption, she wrote:

It’s okay to be obsessed with me this is a safe space ❤️

Fans and well wishers could not get enough of her astonishing look as they flooded the comment section with words of admiration.

See her post below

