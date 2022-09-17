TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Judy Austin beautifully celebrates senior wife, May Edochie on…

“My baby had our baby” – Banky W leaves many gushing as he…

Davido reacts as man threatens to slap his babymama, Chioma

‘I’ve never experienced this kind of celebration in my entire life’ – May Edochie pens birthday appreciation

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

May Yul Edochie, the first wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has written an appreciation note to everyone who came out to celebrate her birthday with her on September 16, 2022.

The mother of four stated that she has never been celebrated in such a way in her life.

READ ALSO

Judy Austin beautifully celebrates senior wife, May Edochie…

Basketmouth’s wife celebrates his birthday with…

Taking to her Instagram page, May Yul Edochie shared a beautiful photo of herself and captioned it, ” Yesterday was a thriller of a movie. I’ve never experienced this kind of celebration in my entire life.The love was massive. A very big thank you to all of you my amazing fam for celebrating me in style. It was a global celebration. Y’all made my day. God bless you all. A birthday celebration of a lifetime. Warning: I’ll be disturbing your timeline.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Judy Austin beautifully celebrates senior wife, May Edochie on her birthday

“My baby had our baby” – Banky W leaves many gushing as he finally reveals son’s…

Davido reacts as man threatens to slap his babymama, Chioma

“Is Phyna pregnant?” — Speculations trail housemate’s appearance (Video)

Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme hails Bobrisky for being good in bed

“Lucky, I don carry your picture go shrine” – Lady informs ex-boyfriend after he…

“I am waiting for you at home” – Sharon Ifedi sparks dating…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

‘I’ve never experienced this kind of celebration in my entire life’ – May…

“A1 in clout chasing” — Netizens react as Solomon Buchi debunks claim of…

Lady in tears as cheating husband infects her with H!V

I fix my nails for N200k – Bobrisky brags (Video)

Nigerian lady breaks down in tears as she sees her mum working at farm (Video)

I may reunite with my ex-husband – Chacha Eke says

Nigerian lady narrates her experience after going to bed with an Igbo man

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More