‘I’ve never experienced this kind of celebration in my entire life’ – May Edochie pens birthday appreciation

May Yul Edochie, the first wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has written an appreciation note to everyone who came out to celebrate her birthday with her on September 16, 2022.

The mother of four stated that she has never been celebrated in such a way in her life.

Taking to her Instagram page, May Yul Edochie shared a beautiful photo of herself and captioned it, ” Yesterday was a thriller of a movie. I’ve never experienced this kind of celebration in my entire life.The love was massive. A very big thank you to all of you my amazing fam for celebrating me in style. It was a global celebration. Y’all made my day. God bless you all. A birthday celebration of a lifetime. Warning: I’ll be disturbing your timeline.”