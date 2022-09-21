James Brown’s dad showers prayers on him after receiving iPhone 13 from her

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Controversial cross dresser, James Brown Obialor has revealed his dad’s reaction to receiving an expensive gadget from him.

The self-proclaimed Princess of Africa claimed that he had recently purchased an iPhone 13 for his father, who has since expressed his gratitude for the gift by sending him messages.

James Brown revealed that his father had unexpectedly made a Snapchat account and had been updating him on the phone’s features.

The Instagram influencer posted an audio clip of his father showering him with prayers and expressing his enjoyment of the smartphone, which he had not anticipated receiving.

James thought it was incredible that his father could have learned about Snapchat and could have figured out how to use the social media site. He reasoned that the man must have received instruction on how to use the platform.

Watch the video below:

