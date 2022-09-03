TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown’s sister, Gracious Brown, has melted hearts online with a recent video.

In the viral video, the young influencer showed off her new boyfriend who recently surprised her with loads of gifts.

She was spotted giving him a cup of liquid to drink before stretching out her lips to lock lips with him.

The video has stirred reactions from viewers who gushed over their display of love and affection towards each other.

However, some critics also had some negative things to say about the romantic video which is going viral on Snapchat and other social media platforms.

@Juderiya__ said:
“Gracious no be 2day you start to flaunt man. I hope say this one go last o.”

Watch video below:

