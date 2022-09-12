“Jollof has caused trouble” – Nigerian shocked as firefighters storm his house in US while preparing rice (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A US-based Nigerian man was shocked to learn that his Jollof rice had prompted firefighters to storm his home.

The man, who goes by the name Onesoul, said that he had been preparing Jollof rice when it started to smoke, which caused the alarm system to go off and force everyone within the house out.

The man could be seen discussing what occurred while the alarms were sounding in a video that he shared.

The footage also showed the building’s occupants waiting outside for the firefighters to arrive.

He wrote:

“How my sunday jollof rice cooking got Washington DC running to my apartment… when you see the jollof rice on the last slide plz tell me if it’s worth all this trouble “

Watch the video below:

